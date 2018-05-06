Napoli v Torino: Official Line-Ups

Napoli welcome Torino to the Stadio San Paolo as they look to keep up the pressure on Scudetto rivals Juventus, and maintain what slim hopes they have of winning the Serie A title.

History is in their favour, as Napoli have won nine of their last 10 Serie A matches against Torino, and have beaten the Granata in each of their last four Serie A matches on home soil.

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Chiriches, Mario Rui; Allan, Jorginho, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Torino: Sirigu; N’Koulou, Burdisso, Bonifazi; De Silvestri, Acquah, Rincon, Baselli, Ansaldi; Niang, Ljajic.