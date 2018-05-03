Nice and Torino plot summer striker swap

Torino are hopeful of welcoming Nice forward Mario Balotelli back to Serie A as part of an exchange deal involving M’Baye Niang.

The Italian international has not hidden his desire to return to Italy this summer, despite scoring 23 goals in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side this season.

Calcionews24 has revealed that the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, has a plan to please both his clients by having Torino striker Niang move to Nice with Balotelli moving to Turin.

Niang arrived in the summer from AC Milan on an initial loan deal that will force the Granata to part with as much as €15 million for his services in the summer.

With just four goals all season, Niang has not impressed the Torino hierarchy, who are prepared to cut their losses on the 23 year-old if they can secure a proven goalscorer.

With revived interest in Andrea Belotti, the arrival of Balotelli could offer Torino a new focal point in attack, while Nice would offer Niang a chance to revive his career.