Overhyped Donnarumma? Juventus’ Deserved Scudetto? | Serie A Questions

With Juventus bagging their fourth consecutive Scudetto, Dov Schiavone and Vieri Capretta ask whether or not the Bianconeri deserve it.

Meanwhile, following another substandard performance, Gianluigi Donnarumma is in the firing line and given his mistakes in the Coppa Italia final, has he been hyped too much?

Plus we have the biggest match of the season, as Inter head to Lazio in a ‘winner takes all’ Champions League playoff, but who should get that coveted place in Europe’s premier club competition?

