Pirlo: I retired before people could say I was finished

After retiring from football last year, Andrea Pirlo has admitted that he hung up his boots because he was worried about getting to the point where he was past his best.

The midfielder enjoyed a lengthy career, playing until the age of 38 and enjoying a career which spanned over two decades and saw him win almost every major honour he contested.

Yet it was almost a sense of fear in the end which saw him depart Serie A and ultimately hang up his boots in New York City, he has admitted when discussing his decision to retire.

“I didn’t want to get to the moment where people would question whether or not I still had it. I didn’t want people in the stands watching me if I was overweight or hit a bad shot and saying things,” he told Vanity Fair.

“I didn’t want them to see that and think ‘Pirlo is old, he is finished, he can’t do it anymore’. I never wanted people to think that.”

Now that he has stepped away from the game, the former AC Milan man has confessed that he is enjoying retired life and has no immediate plans to step into the world of coaching.

“I’ve now had a lot of time to think about my future but we’ll see what happens. There’s no hurry. For now, I’m enjoying my family, my children and I’m travelling which I enjoy,” he added.

“I’ll be going to the World Cup in the summer with my sponsors so I’ll be busy and I also play a lot of golf but I’m not on the level of [Andriy] Shevchenko or [Marco] van Basten!

“I don’t know if I will become a coach, firstly I’d have to take my badges but it could be an idea.”