Pjanic: This is Buffon’s Juventus

Miralem Pjanic hailed parting Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon, after the veteran goalkeeper played his last game for the club in their 2-1 Serie A victory over Hellas Verona on Saturday.

The 40-year-old brought an end to a 17-year stint with the Bianconeri by lifting his seventh consecutive league title, and ninth in total with the club, and left the pitch on the hour to a standing ovation and guard of honour.

After 656 appearances, Buffon will leave Juventus at the end of the season, and midfielder Pjanic was quick to lavish praise on his illustrious teammate.

“One of the greatest has left his Juventus,” the Bosnia international told Premium Sport after the final whistle at the Allianz Stadium. “It is his Juventus because he has been here for so many years and has won so much.

“We will miss him and I am thankful to have spent these past two seasons with this man. He had the strength to question himself over the years and was such an important figure in the dressing room. I hope we will remain friends in the future.”

The victory over Verona allowed Juventus to celebrate the Scudetto, after sealing the title last weekend against Roma, and Pjanic insisted that this term’s was the most special of the seven won consecutively.

“As the president [Andrea Agnelli] said, this was the most beautiful Scudetto. It is never easy to win over so many years, so I must congratulate everybody involved. Together we have achieved something extraordinary.”

Pjanic was on the scoresheet in the victory, curling home a second half freekick to give the Bianconeri a 30th win of the campaign.