PODCAST: Juventus’ title and flying pigs

All of the excitement was for nothing and Juventus are all but confirmed as the season’s best again with a seventh straight Scudetto as good as sealed this weekend.

Conor Clancy is joined by Vito Doria and Sonja Missio to discuss another title for the Bianconeri, and it gets deep as they question the point of existence for everyone else in Italian football.

The European race and battle to avoid the drop are, at least, giving some great excitement in the top flight, while just about everything in Serie B is up for grabs!

