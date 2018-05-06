Points shared between Atalanta and Lazio

Both Lazio and Atalanta’s European ambitions took a hit as they could only manage a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday afternoon.

Musa Barrow put La Dea ahead after just two minutes, before Papu Gomez hit the post minutes later, but Felipe Caicedo levelled for Lazio midway through the opening period.

That result means Atalanta stay one point behind AC Milan, who the play next weekend, while Lazio move above Roma into third, though their rivals have still to play Cagliari on Sunday evening.