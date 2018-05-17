PSG seek to lure Buffon with promise of Champions League

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have moved swiftly to look to secure the services of Gianluigi Buffon, after the veteran goalkeeper announced he would be leaving Juventus at the end of the season.

The former Italy international confirmed on Thursday that the Serie A clash against Hellas Verona on Sunday would be his last appearance for the club, after 17 years of service, but did not close the door on retirement.

This has put a number of clubs on alert, and PSG have approached Buffon with an offer of a two-year contract, according to Le Parisien.

Unconvinced by current goalkeeping duo Kevin Trapp and Alphonse Areola, Les Rouge-et-Bleu are in the market for a goalkeeper and have identified Buffon as an ideal target to make the transition into contenders for the Champions League.

However, Buffon’s agent, Silvano Martina, confirmed that no decision would be made until at least the end of next week.

“He has not only received offers to continue playing, but also to take on other roles at clubs. It is right to take around 10 days to reflect on everything before making a decision,” Martina told Radio Sportiva.

Whilst PSG have not progressed beyond the quarter-finals since being taken over by Qatar Sports Investments, despite heavy investment, chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has sought to convince Buffon that he could play a key role in the Parisians lifting the trophy next term.

Indeed, the Champions League remains the only major trophy that 40-year-old Buffon is yet to win, after nine Serie A titles with Juventus, the UEFA Cup with Parma, and the World Cup as part of the triumphant Italy side of 2006.

The veteran goalkeeper has reached three finals with Juventus but has been on the losing side each time, most recently last summer.