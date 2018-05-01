Rafinha Declares Inter Commitment

Inter central midfielder Rafinha Alcantara, on loan from Barcelona, declared his love for the Nerazzurri in a post on his Instagram account.

The Brazilian has only been an Inter player for four months but still believes in the team’s Champions League hopes and plans to stay a Nerazzurri player for much longer if he can.

The caption of Rafinha’s Instagram post reads “In such a short time, a feeling I can not explain. Proud to form part of this team, more united than ever, we never stop believing in it.”