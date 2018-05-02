Roma win but it isn’t enough to usurp Liverpool

Despite winning the second leg 4-2, it wasn’t enough for Roma who were beaten 7-6 on aggregate against Liverpool, who move on to the Champions League final in Kiev.

An early goal from Saido Mane essentially killed any hope Roma had, though a James Milner own-goal rekindled the Giallorossi spirits.

However, Georginio Wijnaldum headed in just before the half hour to make life all but impossible for Roma. Edin Dzeko scored seven minutes into the second half, then Radja Nainggolan bagged another late in the game.

Then in the final minute of time added on, Nainggolan smashed in a penalty, but in the end early mistakes cost the Giallorossi.

As a result Liverpool will meet Real Madrid in the final on May 26 in Kiev.