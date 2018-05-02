Schick: Roma must target Liverpool defence to complete famous comeback

Roma striker Patrik Schick insisted that his side could take advantage of Liverpool’s backline to complete a stunning comeback in their Champions League semi-final clash on Wednesday.

The Giallorossi trail their English counterparts 5-2 from the first leg at Anfield, but go into the vital match full of confidence after defeating Chievo 4-1 in Serie A on Saturday.

After failing to register a league goal all season, injury-blighted Schick has come into form with strikes in his last two appearances, and called on his teammates to take to the field against Liverpool without fear.

“We saw that Liverpool’s defence is not as strong as their attack,” the Czech striker told Roma’s official match program. “We have the ability to score three goals at home and must approach this match with courage.

“I hope to have put this complicated period behind me. I have had difficult moments but I am happy to have scored two goals.

“The biggest problem was my injury issues. When you’re injured you can’t do anything except fitness work. It becomes difficult to get up to speed with the group when you are not out on the pitch.”

Should Roma complete an unlikely turnaround, they would face holders Real Madrid in the final in Kiev, with a first ever Champions League crown at stake.