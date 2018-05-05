Serie A Round 36 Preview: Come what may, there’s still plenty to play for!

After the anticipation of a final day title scramble, the Scudetto pendulum seems to have firmly swung back to Juventus after last weekend, could anything tip the balance towards Napoli from this round of matches?

We begin with Europa league hopeful AC Milan who lost 0-3 in the reverse fixture earlier this season; Opponents Hellas Verona have never beaten the Rossoneri twice in a single Serie A campaign.

Milan’s last home win in the league came on March 18th against the other Venetian side (3-2 v Chievo); since then, they have drawn three times and lost once at San Siro, scoring just one goal.

If Juventus retain their championship they can point to their defence being a big reason why. Curiously 50% of their goals conceded (11 out of 22) have come from set-pieces – the highest percentage in this Serie A campaign.

However, only Chievo (seven) and Crotone (eight) have netted fewer goals than their opponents Bologna (nine) from set pieces.

The visitors have both lost (70) and drawn (48) more Serie A games against Juventus than any other side in their history.

With their success in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign, Udinese ended a five-game losing streak against Inter Milan in Serie A.

Six of the last 10 goals conceded by the hosts have come from crosses; worryingly for them, Inter have scored the most goals following a cross in the Italian top-flight this season (17).

Chievo find themselves on the brink of relegation having won only one of their last 10 league games (D3 L6): only Udinese (one) have picked up fewer points than the Venetians over this period, while their opponents Crotone have collected 13 points.

In-form Simy has netted five goals in his last five Serie A appearances for the visitors, this after he had failed to score in the previous 12.

Genoa have won six of their last nine home fixtures (D1 L2): over the same period, only Napoli (eight) and Juventus (seven) have enjoyed more wins on home soil.

Last week’s Fiorentina hat-trick hero Giovanni Simeone may come back to haunt his former side (35 apps and 12 goals in the top-flight for the Rossoblu) is the youngest amongst players with 25+ goals in Serie A. Could he add to those numbers this weekend?

Champions League chasing Lazio have won five of their last six league fixtures (D1), without conceding in either of the last two: the last time the Biancocelesti kept three clean sheets was in March 2015.

Their opponents Atalanta are also in good form and are unbeaten over their last five fixtures: two draws followed by three wins in a row – the last time they won four consecutive games was in February 2017.

Interestingly, 15 of Lazio’s league goals this season have been scored by defenders; the most of any team in the Top 5 European leagues in 2017/18.

Napoli could do with a home-banker and this match-up might be just that, They have won nine of their last 10 Serie A matches against Torino, after they had won only one of the previous 12 (D8 L3).

Over their last four league fixtures, Napoli had an average of 15 touches in the opposition box, while they had averaged 27 per game over the previous 31 matches this season.

Usually-prolific Dries Mertens – who has scored five goals in his eight league appearances against Torino – has not been involved in any goals over his last eight Serie A games (his longest drought since April 2016). Form or Fatigue? Perhaps both are to blame.

SPAL seem to fancy another season in the top-flight and have lost only once over their last 10 league fixtures (0-3 against Roma), winning three times in the process (D6).

Their opponents Benevento seem to have dearly missed Serie B and their fate has been sealed for the majority of the season. Saying that, they have picked up 14 points in the second half of this Serie A campaign, more than four other sides (Cagliari, Verona, Chievo and Udinese). Too little, too late though.

The last three league matches between Sassuolo and Sampdoria have seen nine goals, eight of which have come in the second half of play.

Fabio Quagliarella has already scored 19 league goals this season: the last player to net at least 20 goals in a season for the visitors was Vincenzo Montella in 1997-98. Few would begrudge him achieving this feat.

Fatigue could well be a factor for AS Roma, especially after their mid-week exit in the Champions League, 32% of goals conceded (nine out of 28) in this campaign have come in the last 15 minutes of play – a league-high in the competition this season.

Former Cagliari man Radja Nainggolan has provided nine assists in Serie A this term, at least four more than in any other season in the top-flight. No player has delivered more than the Belgian since the start of February (six).