Serie A Team of the Week | Round 36

Juventus have all but win their seventh consecutive Scudetto after Napoli failed to beat Torino on Sunday afternoon.

The Bianconeri beat Bologna 3-1, despite going a goal down, and had the inspired Douglas Costa to thank for an immense second half display.

Both AC Milan and Inter bagged four goals in their matches against Hellas Verona and Udinese, with the Mastini’s relegation to Serie B now confirmed.

Elsewhere at the bottom, a vital win for Chievo over Crotone gives the Flying Donkeys renewed hope of Serie A survival, as did SPAL with a win over Benevento.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Alisson – Roma (8 Team of the Week appearances)

Two fundamental saves to keep the clean sheet and help Roma to three decisive points as they continue their march towards next season’s Champions League.

Lorenzo De Silvestri – Torino (2 apps)

A goal that gave the Scudetto to Juventus, but also added a prestigious result to Torino’s season, with a point at the San Paolo.

Andrea Ranocchia – Inter (2 apps)

He only found out he would play just moments before the game began, and got the opening goal in a vital game.

Ignazio Abate – AC Milan

A solid performance on the right flank, as he turned back the years and added beautiful goal as the icing on the cake.

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan (5 apps)

Cut through the opposing defence like it was the easiest thing, opening up space for the teammates and getting the opening goal.

Rafinha – Inter (2 apps)

His first Inter goal to cap another phenomenal game at the heart of Inter’s midfield.

Bryan Dabo – Fiorentina (3 apps)

Came on to replace Milan Badelj, and changed Fiorentina’s game. Hit the post, dominated in midfield and scored the winner with his first Serie A goal.

Valter Birsa – Chievo (4 apps)

A goal that inspired Chievo to a momentous win in their fight for relegation. Was the man who made things happen for the Flying Donkeys.

Musa Barrow – Atalanta

A pristine finish to get his third Serie A goal and earn Atalanta a point in a very difficult away game, keeping La Dea on track for a Europa League spot.

Alberto Paloschi – SPAL (2 apps)

After two and a half months without scoring, he was back by the corner kick flag to celebrate a goal in the Filippo Inzaghi way, one that moves SPAL a step closer to survival.

Douglas Costa – Juventus (5 apps)

Another two assists to destroy Bologna in the second half, inspired the comeback which handed the victory to Juventus.