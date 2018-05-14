Serie A Team of the Week | Round 37

Juventus won their seventh Scudetto in a row after a 0-0 draw at Roma, Inter and Lazio both had unfavourable results, which means the final match between the pair is a Champions League playoff.

At the bottom, Cagliari beat Fiorentina, SPAL fell to Torino, Chievo won against Bologna to set up a relegation battle which could see any one of five teams joining Hellas Verona and Benevento in Serie B.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed.

Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo (3 Team of the Week appearances)

At least four magnificent saves at the Stadio San Siro to get an unexpected three points for Sassuolo.

Andrea Masiello – Atalanta (3 apps)

Bagged a header to get a vital point that essentially gives Atalanta another European adventure next season.

Francesco Acerbi – Sassuolo (4 apps)

A perfect game against Mauro Icardi, keeping the striker quiet for the majority and helping the Neroverdi to the win.

Federico Ceccherini – Crotone (3 apps)

A key header to get a point for the Squali and not only keep the relegation battle alive, but also the Champions League race, while also providing solidity at the back.

Emanuele Giaccherini – Chievo (3 apps)

Another wondergoal from the on loan star which will go a long way to keeping Chievo in Serie A.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan (3 apps)

A beautiful finish to break the deadlock in Bergamo, and the hard work in the middle of the AC Milan team.

Antonin Barak – Udinese (7 apps)

A fundamental goal which helped get Udinese out of trouble.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (11 apps)

Showing his quality and physicality with the goal that gave Lazio a late draw.

Cheick Diabate – Benevento (5 apps)

Eight goals in 10 games. When he shoots he scores. What a striker!

Leonardo Pavoletti – Cagliari (4 apps)

His ninth header of the season, and a vital one for Cagliari’s chances of remaining in Serie A.

Roberto Inglese – Chievo (4 apps)

A great goal which bagged a vital three points for Chievo.