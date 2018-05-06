Spalletti dodges praise after Inter’s thrashing of Udinese

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti distanced himself from praise, instead complimenting his players following their 0-4 win against Udinese in their Sunday morning Serie A fixture.

Goals from Andrea Ranocchia, Rafinha, Mauro Icardi and Borja Valero saw off the home side, who themselves were reduced to ten men when Seko Fofana was sent off at the beginning of the second half.

“Today my players took control of the game,” Spalletti began in the post match press conference, “They have grown as a team since the beginning of the season.

“I heard a lot of applause for the players and they deserve it, we moved the ball around quickly which played to our advantage as we have many technically accomplished players.”

Udinese defeated Inter in the reverse fixture effectively derailing their title challenge, but find themselves threatened by relegation after a rotten period of form.

“I don’t think they [Udinese] will be relegated, they are a strong team and they know their strengths,” Spalletti added.

Spalletti was drawn on the team’s reliance on striker Mauro Icardi, who took his personal tally to 28 in Serie A with his goal against the Zebrette.

“[Icardi] he is a top player, an exceptional finisher who always knows where the ball is,” Spalletti told Premium Sport post match. “In the area he is deadly and I would say one of the best I have coached in the role.

“I don’t ask for thanks, the direction the club is going in is positive and today was a good indication of our improvement from the beginning of the season.

“We are playing with more continuity, today I heard a great amount of applause from fans and we will keep up the pressure [to get Champions League football].”

Inter are now a point behind Lazio as they continue their assault for the Champions League, with facing Atalanta on Sunday afternoon.