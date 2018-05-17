Ten Buffon memories for Juventus fans to cherish

As Gianluigi Buffon prepares to play his final game for Juventus, it is set to be a sad and emotional occasion in Turin against Hellas Verona on Saturday.
At a press conference on Friday, the 40-year-old confirmed that the last match of the Serie A season will also be his last for the club, following 17 successful years after joining from Parma.
We reflect upon some things fans may not remember or that they can reflect on happily as Buffon bows out as a Bianconeri legend.
Record breaker
Hh holds the Serie A record for the longest time between conceding goals, going 973 minutes without picking the ball out of the back of his net from January until March in 2016 before Andrea Belotti ended his streak in the Derby della Mole.
A millennium man
After Paolo Maldini, he became just the second Italian to reach 1,000 professional games in all competitions, reaching the milestone in a World Cup qualifier against Albania in 2017.
Trophies, trophies, trophies!
Nobody in Juventus history has won as many trophies as Gigi. The 19 winners’ medals that he holds from his time with the Bianconeri is a club record.