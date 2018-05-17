Ten Buffon memories for Juventus fans to cherish

As Gianluigi Buffon prepares to play his final game for Juventus, it is set to be a sad and emotional occasion in Turin against Hellas Verona on Saturday.

At a press conference on Friday, the 40-year-old confirmed that the last match of the Serie A season will also be his last for the club, following 17 successful years after joining from Parma.

We reflect upon some things fans may not remember or that they can reflect on happily as Buffon bows out as a Bianconeri legend.