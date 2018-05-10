The best pictures from Juventus’ 13th Coppa Italia win

An AC Milan collapse saw Juventus bag three goals in eight minutes, before going on to win 4-0 and capture their fourth consecutive Coppa Italia.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was certainly to blame for Juventus’ second and third, though Medhi Benatia lost Alessio Romagnoli and directed a header into the far post, just before the hour.

Then Douglas Costa forced a mistake from the young Milan goalkeeper to get the second. Another error from Donnarumma allowed Benatia to steal the ball three yards out and smash into the top corner.

To add insult to injury, Nikola Kalinic, who as scored just five goals all season, headed into his own net.

The result gives Juventus their 13th cup win, and another double as they are certain to win the Serie A title this season as well.