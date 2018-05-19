The final curtain of an exciting season | Round 38 Preview

We enter the final weekend with a predictable outcome at the top but there is still a Champions League and relegation place to sort out in what has been one of the more exciting campaigns for many a year.

We begin at the home of the champions and what will be an emotional encounter given that it is expected to be Gianluigi Buffon’s last game for Juventus. Unlikely to spoil the party are Hellas Verona who have never beaten the Bianconeri away from home in Serie A.

The hosts have won each of their last 10 home games against Verona in the league, scoring 23 goals and keeping six clean sheets in the process.

Next we head to Genoa who have lost only one of their last six Serie A games against Torino (W3 D2), despite having not found the net in two of their last three league encounters against the Granata. Torino do not travel well and have won only one of their last nine away games in (D5 L3) and have conceded at least two goals in five of these matches.

One of the many teams involved in the relegation battle is Cagliari who have won two of their last three meetings against Atalanta in Serie A (L1), losing each of the previous three.

Each of Atalanta’s last three goals against the hosts have been scored by Alejandro Gomez, but all came in Bergamo.

Leonardo Pavoletti has a good record against the visitors and has been directly involved in six goals (four goals, two assists) in his last six games against Atalanta in the league.

Chievo seem to have changed their mind about getting relegated and have won both of their last two league games, as many as they managed in their previous 21. Despite seeming to have the best fixture on paper to secure their Serie A status, Benevento won their first game in the reverse fixture against Chievo. Hapless Benevento themselves have lost 28 games so far this term; one more loss will see them set a new record for most losses in a 20-team Serie A season (Pescara also have 28, set in 2012/13). They do like a record so it would be no surprise if they break another!

For the first time in their top-flight history, AC Milan will finish five consecutive campaigns outside of the top four in the table. The Rossoneri have lost only one of their last eight league games, but their last ditch attempt for a Champions League place faltered as they drew five of those matches (W2).

Fiorentina are happy travellers of late and have won four of their last five league games played on the road (L1), scoring at least two goal in each victory.

With a win, Napoli would become the first Serie A team to pick up more than 90 points in a single campaign without winning the league. Crotone probably have to most difficult match out of the teams at the bottom and need something to guarantee safety. They have lost five of their last six away games in Serie A (W1), conceding 13 goals in this period so are odds-on to take the last relegation place.

Sampdoria are winless against newly-promoted sides in games played on the road in their last four Serie A campaigns (D6 L5). This will need to continue to guarantee another season in the top-flight for SPAL. For the visitors, Mirco Antenucci has been directly involved in 44% of SPAL’s goals in Serie A this season (16 out of 36).

More-or-less safe Udinese haven’t recorded a draw against Bologna in since September 2013, with four wins for the Friulani and two for the Rossoblu since then. Bologna have lost the highest number of points from leading situations in Serie A this season (23).

Udinese have conceded the most goals in the first 30 minutes of play this term (23), while Bologna have conceded only nine goals in the same period, more than only Inter and Juventus. Could this match follow a predictable pattern?

Sassuolo are winless against Roma in Serie A: five wins and four draws for the Giallorossi in the nine meetings in the top-flight. In addition, the visitors have won their four away games played against Sassuolo in the league, scoring at least two goals in each match.

This will be the 150th meeting between Lazio and Inter in the top-flight: the Nerazzurri have won 61, while the Biancocelesti have won 35 and the other 53 ending in draws.

Lazio are unbeaten in Serie A since 3rd March (against Juventus): their streak of 10 games without a defeat (W5 D5) is the current longest in the Italian top-flight. Barring a heavy defeat they will secure the last remaining Champions League slot.

By contrast, Inter have lost three of their last seven league games (W3 D1), as many as their previous 30 this term. A massive change of fortune is needed to sweep the rug from under Lazio’s feet!