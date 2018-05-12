The Scudetto is settled but the rest remains undecided | Round 37 preview

Whilst things seem to be settled at the top end of Serie A there is still much to play for decide who gets the last remaining relegation place and the European race is very much still open.

The first match-up features the team who have lost the most points from leading positions (Benevento 22) and the team who have gained the fewest points from behind in this campaign (Genoa 1, equalling Verona). Both teams have scored nine of their total 32 goals in the last 15 minutes (28%); the joint-highest ratio in the league this season.

There is likely to be a winner in this next encounter where Inter (four wins) and Sassuolo (five wins) haven’t drawn any of their nine meetings in Serie A to date.

Inter have remembered where the back of the net is scoring 12 goals in their last four league matches, after failing to hit the target in each of their three games prior to this. Sassuolo have won three of their last four league games (all 1-0), after winning just one of their 14 in the competition beforehand.

Bologna won this season’s reverse fixture against Chievo, while another win in this game would mark the first time either of these teams have achieved a league double over each other in the top-flight. If Chievo fail to beat Bologna, they would set a new club record for the longest run without an away victory in Serie A (15). This weekend would be the best week to end that record.

Crotone and Lazio have never drawn in the previous three meetings in the competition; two wins for Lazio, one for Crotone. Lazio are unbeaten in their last nine league matches. The last time they went 10 without defeat was back In January 2013.

In-form pair Simy (4) and Marcello Trotta (3) have scored each of the last seven Crotone goals at Scida stadium (excluding own goals).

Cagliari have won only one of the last 28 games with Fiorentina at Franchi stadium in Serie A (D5 L22). Perhaps it would be better for them not to think about this in their predicament. Fiorentina have scored 11 goals thanks to substitutes this season, more than any other side this season.

This will be the 30th meeting between Verona and Udinese in Serie A; their head to head record is very even, the yellow and blues have won 10, while Udinese have won nine and the other 10 ending in draws. That being said, Udinese have won only one of their 14 matches against Verona at the Bentegodi stadium (D6 L7).

Torino ought to be favourites in this matchup as they are unbeaten in their last nine meetings in Serie A against SPAL (5W 4D), keeping seven clean sheets in the process. Despite SPAL’s recent good form they have been in front for only 140 minutes in away games this term, more than only Crotone (137’).

In this Europa league qualification head-to-head, Atalanta are unbeaten in their last five meetings with AC Milan in Serie A (2W 3D): the Bergamaschi have never gone six consecutive league games against the Rossoneri without a defeat.

Thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu’s goal last time out (against Verona after 10’), AC Milan have now scored the most goals in the first 15 minutes of play this term (10).

In what could have been a pivotal game for the championship, Roma are unbeaten in their last three home league games against Juventus, winning both of the last two meetings – the last time they won three matches in a row against the Bianconeri in the Olimpico was between 1993 and 1995.

Juventus will hope to mathematically sew up the Scudetto and will be in good spirits given that they are unbeaten in their last 12 games played on the road in Serie A (10W 2D), keeping a clean sheet seven times.

Overwhelmed with a “so close yet so far feeling” Napoli’s record in this fixture is decent as they have won 10 of their last 13 games played against Sampdoria in Serie A (3D), scoring 34 goals: 2.6 per match on average. The Blucerchiati have lost five of their last six home meetings against the Partenopei in the league (1D), after losing only one of the 13 previous games played at the Ferraris against Napoli (7W 5D).

This match will represent an emotional encounter for Fabio Quagliarella who has found the net six times against Napoli in Serie A, including a goal in the reverse fixture. The Italian has never scored in both meetings against the Partenopei in the same campaign. With his opponents in a downbeat mood this could be the occasion to take advantage.