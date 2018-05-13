Udinese saddled with unwanted record

Udinese’s recent form has been so poor that they have amassed the fewest points of any side in Europe in 2018.

The Zebrette have endured a torrid second part of the season, securing just seven points from their 17 matches since the turn of the year, and no other club has performed so badly.

Igor Tudor’s side, currently sitting just one point above the relegation zone, gave no indication of what was to come as they gained 27 points in their first 19 games, including a run of three victories against Inter, Verona and Bologna at the end of 2017.

The new year began with Massimo Oddo still in charge, and three draws and a win against Genoa lifted the Friuliani to 33 points. Then began a sequence of 11 consecutive defeats, ended in late April with a draw at Benevento.

With just two games remaining, the Zebrette will need to improve on their recent record if they are to secure Serie A status, with their first opportunity coming on Sunday at Verona.