A lone goal from Cengiz Under was enough for Roma who came away from the Sardegna Arena with a 1-0 win, as Cagliari sunk into Serie A’s relegation zone.

The Turk latched onto a ball from Edin Dzeko to put the Giallorossi into the lead 15 minutes in, as Roma move back into third spot, two points ahead of city rivals Lazio.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for Roma as goalkeeper Alisson made two spectacular saves to keep his side in the game.