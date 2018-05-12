Why would Juventus’s Massimiliano Allegri join Arsenal?

Massimiliano Allegri stands on the cusp of guiding Juventus to a fourth consecutive domestic double in his four years at the helm. A remarkable feat, even for Italy’s greatest side. So why would he want to leave?

Arguably his stock has never been as high as it is now and to leave on a positive note is not something many managers get to achieve. Therefore, the pull of a big Premier League club would be unquestionably tempting. But there is a sense of unfinished business with the Bianconeri.

Domestically they have been untouchable, but on the European stage they are yet to replicate this form. Two final defeats during Allegri’s tenure shows progression from the Antonio Conte era, yet they have not been able make that final leap.

Although he may feel he has taken them as far as they can go in the Champions League, the rousing comeback against Real Madrid highlighted the quality they do possess. Were it not for a late penalty they could conceivably be competing in a third European Cup final in four years.

With a couple of additions this summer, with Liverpool’s Emre Can possibly joining on a free transfer, it would be unsurprising were they to go deep into the competition next year.

At Arsenal he would be joining a team who will have finished sixth in the Premier League, in desperate need of a rebuild. Though the prospect of a new challenge may seem appealing, the size of the task is considerable, and he is distancing himself further away from Champions League success.

The North London side are in a woeful state and look a significant distance behind the five elite sides ahead of them. A weak defence, an erratic and inconsistent midfield, and an unbalanced forward line are all issues Allegri would need to rectify.

Though he may be promised a significant transfer budget to restructure the squad, the Neymar transfer has warped the market to such an extent that to make the additions to get them competing for the league again could take years.

Even if he does spend money this will not guarantee success, as the teams ahead of them also have substantial war chests. The two Manchester clubs can financially eclipse any team in the rest of the division and the other clubs will almost certainly spend to remain competitive.

Chelsea will be looking to return to the Champions League, potential European champions Liverpool will want to solidify their place back at the top-table, whilst Tottenham will be playing Champions League football in their new, highly impressive stadium and will be looking to kick-on and win a trophy.

Thus, the size of the task at Arsenal is monumental and Allegri ought to remember how good he has got it at Juventus before he ups and leaves.

The grass is not always greener on the other side. Although there is probably a significantly larger pay-packet waiting for him.