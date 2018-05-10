Wolverhampton eyeing AC Milan striker

AC Milan striker Andre Silva could feature in the Premier League next season, with Wolverhampton eyeing a move for the Portuguese starlet.

The Wanderers earned promotion from the Championship thanks to a first place finish, and as a result they will feature in England’s top flight for the first time in six years.

As a result the English side are already looking at possible reinforcements, and Calcionews24.com reports Andre Silva is on their summer wishlist.

The Rossoneri striker only joined the Italian giants from Porto last summer, but after just 10 goals in 39 appearances, an exit could be in the cards.

Agent Jorge Mendes, who represents the striker and current Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, is well-respected by the English side, and it’s believed a €40 million move is being discussed.

The striker isn’t the only Mendes client being looked at by Wolves, as Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper Rui Patricio is also being tracked.

Despite Silva’s struggles this campaign, he has played well in Europe – netting eight goals in 14 appearances for Milan in the Europa League.