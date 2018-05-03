Youthful AC Milan side setting a trend

AC Milan have demonstrated their commitment to youth with the youngest starting XI fielded so far this season.

The Rossoneri lined up against Serie A opponents Bologna last weekend with an average age of 23 years and 137 days.

Primavera graduates Davide Calabria, Manuel Locatelli, Patrick Cutrone and Gianluigi Donnarumma featured from the start in their 2-1 away win at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Despite a season of big changes and the arrival of eye-catching summer additions, Milan have remained reliant on their talented youngsters for much of the season.

Donnarumma has featured in every Serie A fixture, while Cutrone has top scored ahead of the more experienced Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva with 15 in all competitions.

With more uncertainty clouding the future of AC Milan, the club may find themselves relying on their youth products to an even greater extent, given their intent to tighten the pursestrings this summer in the market.