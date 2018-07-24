AC Milan captain could make sensational Juventus return

Leonardo Bonucci’s time at AC Milan could be nearing a stunning conclusion, with reports indicating he could return to Juventus after just one season.

Things are anything but settled at the Rossoneri, as the club was recently taken over by Elliot Management after Li Yonghong failed to repay the loan owed to the investment firm. The new owners wasted no time in saying goodbye to managing director Marco Fassone, and it appears the changes won’t stop there.

SportItalia are reporting that Bonucci – who was brought to Milan for €42 million during the club’s massive spending last summer – is reportedly open to returning to Juventus after just one season.

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for the defender in recent weeks, but it appears the Italian international has given the green light for a return to Turin – and the club’s new owners aren’t against the thought of letting him go.

While talks remain at a preliminary stage, it’s believed a deal would centre around a possible swap with Gonzalo Higuain – who is reportedly a transfer target for the Rossoneri after disappointing campaign’s from Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva.

Last season Bonucci netted two goals in 35 Serie A appearances, as Milan settled for a disappointing sixth place finish.