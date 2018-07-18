AC Milan defender keen on PSG move

Leonardo Bonucci has signalled his intent to quit AC Milan this summer in order to join Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in France.

Last summer, the Diavolo spent over €40 million to bring the centre-back to the San Siro from Juventus and he enjoyed a successful individual debut campaign in Milan.

However, his time there could be set to last just a single season and with PSG having made their interest in Bonucci clear, he has decided that he wants to move to the Parc des Princes, a report in Le Parisien has claimed.

On Tuesday, the player’s agent Alessandro Lucci was in the French capital to discuss terms on a potential move to Paris and the Italy international wants the move, which would see him link up with his close friend and former Juventus teammate Gianluigi Buffon once again.

If PSG are to now make a serious assault on the player, they will have to facilitate his arrival through sales in order to avoid incurring the wrath of UEFA in terms of Financial Fair Play.

Alphonse Areola and Angel Di Maria are two players who could depart and are attracting the interest of Serie A sides in Roma and Napoli respectively, while Adrien Rabiot is wanted by Barcelona.