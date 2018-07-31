AC Milan face Chelsea challenge for Brazil winger

AC Milan’s hopes of landing free agent Bernard could be scuppered by interest from Premier League outfit Chelsea.

The Rossoneri met with the Brazilian’s representatives after his contract at Shakhtar Donetsk expired, and were hopeful of securing the winger on a free transfer.

However, Chelsea’s interest could make the situation more complicated, with Tuttosport suggesting that Bernard’s agent, Giuliano Bertolacci, will fly to London to meet Kia Joorabchian over a potential switch to the Blues.

It comes just one day after new Milan sporting director Leonardo held discussions with Bertolacci, and the Diavolo are in danger of missing out on their target.

Despite the developing talks though, Chelsea are obliged to sell one of Eden Hazard or Willian, targets for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, before they can accommodate Bernard in their squad.

The diminutive former Atletico Mineiro winger has represented Brazil on 14 occasions but has failed to receive a call-up since playing the full 90 minutes of the Selecao’s sensational 7-1 defeat to Germany in the 2014 World Cup semi-final on home soil.

In addition to the three Ukrainian league titles won with Shakhtar, the 25-year-old lifted the 2013 Copa Libertadores with O Galo, having formed a devastating partnership with former Milan star Ronaldinho.