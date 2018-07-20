AC Milan head to London for talks with Chelsea star

Despite confusion surrounding the current state of affairs at AC Milan, the club’s powerbrokers are continuing to push forward with plans for next season and due to meet with representatives of Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

Elliott Management assumed control of the Rossoneri after Li Yonghong failed to repay the US hedge fund, and they now appear keen to help turn the Serie A side’s fortunes around.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Milan chief executive Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli have travelled to London to meet Elliott’s senior management, but will also begin talks with the Spanish international.

Convincing the 25-year-old to leave London could be difficult amid the current unrest, however, the Rossoneri did receive a boost on Wednesday when a €38 million buyout clause in Suso’s contract expired.

Early this summer Real Madrid had been linked with taking the former Liverpool attacker back to his homeland, but now Milan will have a much stronger position from which to negotiate.