AC Milan in talks for Real Madrid striker

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema could land in Italy this summer, with reports stating AC Milan are in talks to sign the French striker.

Los Blancos have already said goodbye to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese ace joined Juventus, and he may not be the last big name to leave the Spanish giants.

Sky Sport Italia reports Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli spoke with intermediaries on Monday regarding a move for the Madrid ace.

It’s believed Benzema would be open to joining the Rossoneri, and that the Italian club would be willing to match his current three-year contract worth €9 million in wages – along with adding on an additional season.

The belief is that should the French striker push for a move, that his excellent relationship with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez would help facilitate matters.

Last season Benzema netted just five goals in 32 La Liga appearances.