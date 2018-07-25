AC Milan and Juventus plot major swap deal

Juventus may not yet be done with blockbuster summer transfers as they are now considering a swap deal with Serie A rivals involving Gonzalo Higuain and Leonardo Bonucci.

Hot on the heels of signing Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, they could be set to secure another stunning signing by bringing back the man who left them last summer to join the Rossoneri.

According to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, there was a meeting between both clubs on Tuesday to discuss a potential swap in which the idea of Higuain and Bonucci trading places was seriously discussed.

During the meeting between Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici as well as Leonardo, a move for Higuain was first mooted, although the Diavolo balked at having to meet the Serie A champions’ €60 million asking price.

Juventus made it clear that they would be willing to welcome Bonucci back to the club with open arms and it was at that point that Milan also made a play to insert Mattia Caldara into the deal in addition to ‘El Pipita’.

In addition, Medhi Benatia and Marko Pjaca’s names were also discussed as being potential players who could move in the opposite direction, with discussions soon set to resume.