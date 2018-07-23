AC Milan make move for Juventus hitman

AC Milan have identified Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain as the man to bring glory to the club once more, though they face stiff opposition for his signature from Premier League side Chelsea.

Former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has recently taken the reins at the London club and is keen to be reunited with the 30-year-old after their previously fruitful association on the south of the peninsula.

Although no official contact has been made with the Old Lady, La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Rossoneri representatives have made agent, and brother, Nicolas Higuain aware that a €4.5 million four-year deal is available for the Argentine.

However, while new owners Elliot Management may be willing to stump up the €60m asking price, the South American currently earns €7.5m a year with the Bianconeri.

That is an annual salary that the Londoners would be more than happy to match, but it is expected that they would first need to offload one of Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi and Alvaro Morata.

After a difficult first year in England, the Spaniard had also attracted the attention of Milan as they look to secure Champions League football again, however, the ex-Juventus attacker earns even more at around €9m per season.

Although no official bid has been placed for the Higuain, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin appears to have signalled the end of a productive two years with the Old Lady.