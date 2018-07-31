AC Milan meet with agents of former Shakhtar Donetsk star

Bernard could be the latest player to join AC Milan on a free transfer after the player’s representatives met with the club on Monday.

The Brazilian is unattached at this time after his deal with Shakhtar Donetsk expired earlier this summer, but he could be close to finding a new home according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Milan directors met with Bernard’s agents regarding a deal, and it appears the Brazilian is keen to move to the Italian city despite interest from Chelsea.

The two parties are expected to meet again in the coming days given the positive discussions on Monday, with initial reports suggesting a contract could see the winger earn close to €3 million a season.

Until then, it’s expected that Bernard will continue to train with Atletico Miniero back in Brazil.

Milan have already brought in three players on free transfers this summer, as Pepe Reina, Ivan Strinic and Alen Halilovic have already made their moves official.