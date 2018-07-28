AC Milan near Juventus completion of mega Bonucci-Higuain-Caldara deal

Juventus and AC Milan are nearing the completion of an exchange that would see Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Caldara swap sides, while Gonzalo Higuain could join the Rossoneri on loan.

The news comes after days of negotiations which saw Juventus fight to retain Caldara and offer Higuain in a straight swap for Bonucci, but Milan remained determined of signing Caldara.

Developments reported by Sky Sport Italia suggest the two sides are close to reaching an agreement on swapping Bonucci for Caldara, with Higuain joining Milan on a €15 million paid loan and purchase agreement.

Terms for Higuain making the move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza have yet to be outlined, be it an option or obligation to sign and the Argentine would want a raise on his €7.5m salary.

Bonucci would be reunited with coach Massimiliano Allegri and former teammates a year on from his €42m move, while Caldara would be guaranteed a starting spot alongside compatriot Alessio Romagnoli.

Milan are eager to close the deal with Chelsea said to be keen on both Higuain and Caldara, with ‘El Pipita’ thought to prefer a reunion with former boss Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

While it has been suggested that the swap deal involving Bonucci and Caldara may be a formality, negotiations for Higuain could be concluded by Sunday according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian newspaper has also suggested that Croatian international Marko Pjaca could be included in negotiations, with Milan having long been admirers of the 23 year-old.