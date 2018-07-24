AC Milan part ways with Mirabelli

Massimiliano Mirabelli has been sacked from his position of sporting director at AC Milan with immediate effect.

He took over the position and that of the head of the technical area of the club in April 2017 following Li Yonghong completing his takeover of the Rossoneri.

However, after little over a year in his position, Mirabelli has been relieved of his duties by the club, who announced in a statement that they already have a replacement lined up.

“AC Milan communicates the sacking, with immediate effect, of Mr Massimiliano Mirabelli. The management of the technical sporting area will be entrusted to someone new who has been identified already and will be announced shortly,” read the Milan press release.

“Mr Giuseppe Mangiarano has also been relieved, starting today, from his position as general secretary.”

In response to the news, the Calabrian did post an extensive farewell message on social media thanking everyone at the Diavolo, although interestingly Marco Fassone was one of the few who was not mentioned.