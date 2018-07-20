AC Milan successfully appeal Europa League ban

AC Milan have had their ban from this season’s Europa League competition overturned after the club successfully appealed the decision.

The Rossoneri were kicked out of the competition by UEFA after they expressed concern over the ownership and financial security of previous owner Yonghong Li.

However, after the Chinese ownership was replaced by hedge fund Elliott Management, Milan appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and had it successfully overturned.

Milan had placed a degree of reliance on European involvement to not only begin to increase the value of the club but also launch an assault on the transfer market.

The Europa League is expected to offer Milan the chance of bringing in €20 million with much depending on how far they advance in the competition.

While the obvious financial benefits were worth fighting for, Milan were also concerned for their global image and how the ban would affect their future marketing value.