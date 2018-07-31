AC Milan turn to PSG midfielder as transfer movement intensifies

Despite being currently locked in negotiations for Juventus pair Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain, as well as free agent Bernard, AC Milan are continuing their heavy involvement in the transfer market with a move for Adrien Rabiot.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has emerged as a key figure in the heart of the French champions’ midfield, but only has a single season remaining on his contract, with attempts to seal an extension proving fruitless thus far.

This has led to Milan showing an interest in the 23-year-old, with Mediaset reporting that new sporting director Leonardo contacted Rabiot’s mother, who also serves as his agent, over a potential switch to Serie A.

Milan are set to continue to monitor the France international’s situation in Paris, and will evaluate the feasibility of an approach for him this summer, as opposed to waiting until his contract is run down.

Rabiot is a product of PSG’s youth system and has scored 22 goals in 207 appearances for Les Parisiens since debuting in August 2012, under current Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The former Toulouse-loanee is a full French international with six caps, but was not selected in Les Bleus’ World Cup winning squad this summer.