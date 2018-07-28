AC Milan want Chelsea midfielder on loan

AC Milan are weighing up making loan requests for one of two midfielders, namely Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea and Diadie Samassekou of Red Bull Salzburg.

Any deal would share the same formula as the one that brought Franck Kessie to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza from Atalanta last season, specifically a season long with a right to purchase.

Sky Sport Italia understand the Rossoneri are hoping to reinforce the midfield with a cost effective strategy, and Samassekou and Bakayoko have been identified as ideal targets.

Chelsea signed Bakayoko from Monaco last season for a fee in excess of €40 million and struggled to impress in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Any move for the Frenchman would rely on his underwhelming performances for Chelsea to convince the Blues to part company just a season after signing him.

Samassekou would cost significantly less than Bakayoko but doesn’t come with the same hype as the former Monaco man.