Alisson closes in on Liverpool switch after deal is struck with Roma

Roma have accepted an improved offer from Liverpool for Alisson, and the goalkeeper is set to discuss personal terms with the Premier League club.

The Reds had earlier seen a €70 million offer rebuffed, but potential interest from Chelsea has seen them meet Roma’s demands.

On Wednesday, Liverpool submitted an offer just short of €75m, which was duly accepted by the Giallorossi, according to the BBC.

This had paved the way for the Merseyside club to open discussions with Alisson over personal terms, and the Reds remain confident of persuading the Brazil international to move to Anfield.

Such a deal would see Alisson surpass Gianluigi Buffon as the most expensive goalkeeper in the world, after the former Italy international’s €53m move from Parma to Juventus in 2001.

Alisson enjoyed a stellar first season as Roma’s primary goalkeeper, having spent his debut season in Italy as an understudy to Wojciech Sczcesny in 2016/17.

The former Internacional star made 49 appearances and played a pivotal role as the Lupi reached the semifinals of the Champions League, before eventually succumbing to Liverpool.