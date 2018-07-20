Alisson delighted after completing dream move to Liverpool

New Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was all smiles after completing a “dream move” from Roma on Thursday.

The Brazilian No.1 became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper after joining the Reds for €72.5 million – surpassing Ederson and Gianluigi Buffon on that list.

Alisson couldn’t hide his delight in completing the move, stating that he is looking forward to featuring for a successful side like Liverpool.

“I’m really happy, it’s a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning,” he told Liverpool’s official website.

“In terms of my life and my career it’s a huge step for me being part of this club and this family. You can be certain that I’ll give my all.”

The move allows Alisson to reunite with former Roma forward Mohammed Salah, and the Brazilian revealed he’s already spoken with the Egyptian star.

“We didn’t have that much contact after he left Roma, we met again in the game when we were up against each other,” he added.

“Yesterday, he sent me a message saying: ‘Hey, what are you waiting for?’. As the negotiations were at an advanced stage, I replied to him straight away saying: ‘Calm down, I’m on my way!’.

“I’m really happy to have the opportunity to play alongside him again.”

Alisson made 64 appearances for Roma after joining from Internacional for €8m in July 2016.