Atalanta complete signing of Chelsea midfielder

Mario Pasalic has completed his Serie A return having joined Atalanta on loan from Chelsea with the Bergamaschi having an option to buy the Croatian outright.

While the deal is an initial loan move, Atalanta have the option to buy Pasalic for €15 million should he impress in Serie A.

Surprisingly, Chelsea took the Croatian on their pre-season tour of Australia even though his exit seemed a certainty and the player landed in Milan on Tuesday evening before traveling to Bergamo to complete his transfer.

Pasalic, who will wear the No.88 for his new club, previously spent time in Serie A during the 2016/17 season when he played 27 times for AC Milan, scoring five goals and assisting one.

Despite being at Chelsea since 2014, Pasalic has never actually played for the Premier League giants and has spent loan spells at Elche, Monaco and Spartak Moscow, as well as Milan, in that time.