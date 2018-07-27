Atletico Madrid full-back expected to join Inter next week

Inter look set to finally land a new right-back this summer, with reports indicating Sime Vrsaljko will join from Atletico Madrid next week.

The Nerazzurri have been busy so far this summer, signing names like Radja Nainggolan and Lautaro Martinez ahead of their Champions League campaign.

However, the loss of Joao Cancelo – who joined rivals Juventus – has forced the club to look for a new right-back, and Libero reports that man will be Vrsaljko.

The two clubs met earlier this week, and it appears Atletico is now willing to let the Croatian go on an initial loan.

It’s believed Inter will hand over €7 million for the loan, with an option to make the move permanent for €18m. However with such a large figure handed over initially, it’s all but certain the Nerazzurri will exercise the clause.

As for Vrsaljko, he is expected to pen a five-year contract worth €3m a season plus bonuses next Monday, when the deal looks set to be finalized.

Last season the Croatian featured in 29 matches for Atletico in all competitions.