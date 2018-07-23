Barcelona throw Malcolm’s Roma move into doubt

Just when it looked as though Roma had wrapped up a deal for Bordeaux’s Malcolm, it appears Barcelona may have hijacked a move for the Brazilian.

Once a reported target of Everton and fellow Scudetto rivals Inter, it looked as though the 21-year-old was bound for the capital.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma sporting director Monchi had agreed a €32 million deal with the Ligue 1 side, that would have risen to €37m in add-ons.

In fact, the Brazilian winger was expected to touch down in the city on Monday night ahead of a medical on Tuesday, but Bordeaux have not authorized his flight after Barca made a higher bid.

Roma are trying to push the deal through as the French side had even confirmed the agreement on their Twitter account, but it won’t be easy as the Spanish giants are deep in talks and thus throwing the move into doubt.

Since arriving in France from Corinthians in his homeland, Malcolm has scored 20 league goals in 84 appearances and help them qualifying for this seasons Europa League qualifying stages.