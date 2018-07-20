Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea pushing for Juventus starlet

Despite having only joined Juventus this summer, Mattia Caldara is being seriously courted by the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

The 24-year-old originally signed for the Old Lady back in January, but he was only recently presented by the Bianconeri after finishing last season with Atalanta.

It remains to be seen whether Caldara will even feature for Juve though, as Sky Sport Italia reports Dortmund and Chelsea have made substantial bids for his services.

The German club is said to have made a €35 million offer that includes €5m in additional bonuses, while the Blues are willing to spend €30m for the defender.

Those fees have reportedly caught the attention of the Bianconeri, given they signed Caldara for an initial €15m that could rise all the way up to €25m.

Last season Caldara netted three goals in 24 appearances for Atalanta, who finished the Serie A season in seventh place.