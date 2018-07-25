Caldara happy at Juventus despite AC Milan interest

Juventus defender Mattia Caldara admits that while it’s nice to be linked with a move to AC Milan, he is happy at Juventus.

The young defender has been linked with a move to the Rossoneri in a deal that would see former Bianconeri star Leonardo Bonucci heading the other way after just one season in Milan.

Despite the links, Caldara has made it clear he is happy at Juve after only being officially presented by the club earlier this summer.

“It’s nice to be linked [with Milan], but I am happy at Juventus and I want to stay here,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“My agent looks after these matters, but I am happy here.”

Caldara is currently with the Juventus squad on their USA tour, and he admits he is enjoying his time in North America.

“We’ve been doing some muscular work,” he added. “We also did some running work, it’s great to be here.

“Today we tested the offside trap with a four-man defence. I’ve played in a three-man defence for the past two years, but [Massimiliano] Allegri has interesting tactics that I want to learn.”

Last season Caldara netted three goals in 24 appearances for Atalanta.