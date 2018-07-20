Cavani opens door to possible Napoli return after agreeing personal terms

Napoli’s hopes of bringing Edinson Cavani back to Campania have been boosted with word that the two sides reportedly agreed to personal terms.

The Azzurri are sounding out potential new signings after bringing in Carlo Ancelotti to replace Maurizio Sarri as coach, with the Uruguayan’s name being mentioned frequently.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis recently left the door open for a potential return if the figures made sense, and those chances have been greatly boosted according to TuttoNapoli.net.

The report states the two sides – Cavani and Napoli – have agreed to a four-year contract that would see the 31-year-old earn €7.5 million a season.

However a deal with PSG still has to be negotiated, and it remains to be seen whether the French giants would be willing to let the striker go.

Cavani left Napoli and joined PSG for €65m back in 2013. He has since gone on to score 170 goals in 245 appearances in all competitions for the French giants.