Chelsea interested in new AC Milan signing

Despite only arriving at AC Milan this summer, goalkeeper Pepe Reina has been linked with a move away from Serie A as Chelsea are keen to land his services.

The Spanish international spent nine seasons in England with rivals Liverpool, but has spent the last two years plying his trade under new Blues coach Maurizio Sarri at Napoli.

According to Calciomercato.com, with the 59-year-old resigned to losing Thibault Courtois to Real Madrid before the transfer window closes, he has earmarked Reina to fill the void for the short-term.

However, the 35-year-old has secured a three-year deal at the Giuseppe Meazza and is ready to fight brothers Gianluigi and Antonio Donnarumma as the Rossoneri’s first-choice shotstopper next season.

“I already have a good relationship with both brothers,” Reina told the press.

“It will be a fun year, with a very important club and we will all give the best. Then it will be up to the coach to decide.”

Although Sarri has already taken one of his former charges, Jorginho, to Stamford Bridge this summer, owner Roman Abramovich has never granted significant contracts to players in their 30s and is not expected to change for the Spaniard.