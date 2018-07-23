Chelsea look to sweeten Rugani deal by offering outcast to Juventus

Chelsea are ready to send David Luiz to Juventus in order to facilitate a deal for Bianconeri centre-back Daniele Rugani.

New Blues head coach Maurizio Sarri has made no secret of his admiration of Rugani, having worked with the 23-year-old at Empoli.

However, despite submitting a €50 million offer, Chelsea are now closer to landing Rugani, and Daily News suggest that the Premier League club are willing to exchange David Luiz in order to complete a deal.

The Brazilian has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea remain hopeful that his inclusion will convince Juventus to part with their man.

Indeed, the former Benfica defender does not appear to be in Sarri’s plans, and Chelsea are ready to use him as a makeweight.

Rugani has made 67 appearances in his three seasons in the first team at Juventus, after ending a two-year loan spell at Empoli in 2015.

The centre-back is an Italian international and has gone on to win seven Azzurri caps since debuting in 2016.