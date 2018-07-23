Chelsea midfielder nearing Serie A return

Atalanta have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic on loan with option to make the move permanent for €15 million.

The 23-year-old impressed while on loan at Spartak Moscow last season and drew the interest of Fiorentina earlier this summer, but it looks like the Orobici have beaten them to his signature.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Croatian is expected to land in Bergamo later this week to make the official as he is currently part of Chelsea’s pre-season tour prearatios.

This will be Pasalic’s second stint in Serie A after showcasing his abilities while on loan with AC Milan and he scored the winning penalty in the 2016 Supercoppa Italiana final for the Rossoneri.