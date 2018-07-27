Chelsea to meet with Juventus over star striker and defender

Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani could be nearing a move to Chelsea, as Blues chief executive Marina Granovskaia will meet with Juventus directors on Saturday regarding the duo.

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is a big fan of the pair, having worked with the Italian during their time at Empoli, while the Argentine was a key figure while at Napoli.

Calcionews24.com reports Granovskaia will meet with Bianconeri director Fabio Paratici on the Cote d’Azur, with Chelsea willing to offer €90-100 million for the pair.

It may not be enough to satisfy Juventus’ demands however, as they are looking for €60m for Higuain and a further €50m for Rugani.

Should a deal for for the Italian fail to materialize, there are reports Chelsea could turn their attention to Mattia Caldara, who is being eyed by AC Milan in a potential swap deal for Leonardo Bonucci.

Last season Higuain netted 16 goals in 35 Serie A appearances for Juventus, while Rugani managed two goals in 22 matches.