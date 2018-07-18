Chelsea face uphill battle in bid for Juventus defender

Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani is the subject of transfer interest from Premier League side Chelsea, although it appears they will struggle to tempt him from Turin.

Following the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea coach, he is keen on a reunion with several players he worked with during his time in Serie A.

At a meeting with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, he has outlined that he would like the Blues to snap up Juventus duo Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani, having worked with the former at Napoli and the latter at Empoli, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

While Juventus are anticipating an assault on the defender from Chelsea, his agent Davide Torchia has warned that the suitors face a tough fight on their hands to convince the Italian champions to part ways with him.

“I’m happy for Sarri because nobody believed he could get here and now he is coaching Chelsea, which is a great victory for everyone and he was fundamental at Napoli,” he told Radio CRC.

“Given the esteem he has for Rugani, everyone thinks he will follow him to Chelsea but it should be considered that Juventus have never accepted any negotiation in the past, such as when Napoli wanted him.

“Other teams were also interested but they have always expressed their will to keep the player and that will has not changed. Rugani himself also hasn’t shown a willingness to go elsewhere, although if there is an offer, it will be listened to in order to show respect.”